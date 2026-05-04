Weather Alert

...ELEVATED RISK FOR FIRE SPREAD TODAY... There is an elevated risk for fire spread today across Delaware and portions of central and southern New Jersey. Minimum relative humidity values will drop to around 25 to 30 percent this afternoon. This will be accompanied by temperatures rising generally rising into the 80s and Southwest winds around 15 to 20 gusting to around 30 mph. These conditions could support the rapid spread of any fires that ignite, which could quickly become difficult to control. Conditions improve during the evening as the wind diminishes and the relative humidity increases. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. Be sure to properly extinguish or dispose of any potential ignition sources, including smoking materials such as cigarette butts. Use caution while using any machinery outdoors, such as lawn care equipment, that could cause sparks to come in contact with the dry ground. This forecast considers meteorological, fuel, and land conditions and has been developed in coordination with state fire officials.