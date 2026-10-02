GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Wings & Wheels Planning Committee hosted a Pathways to Aviation program on Oct. 2. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the Delaware Coastal Airport.
The program gave students the chance to speak with industry professionals and learned how to operate aviation technology.
Students also witnessed an air show and watched the United State's Naval Academy race team in action.
The Georgetown Wings and Wheels event also takes place on Oct. 3. with more air shows featuring the naval academy's parachute team and a World War II living history encampment.