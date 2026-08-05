GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown leaders will take the next step in deciding the future of the town's cottage housing ordinance, as the town’s Ad Hoc Committee meets on Thursday, Aug. 5, to discuss whether to recommend repealing, replacing or amending the local law.
The ordinance, approved in December 2025, establishes the rules for cottage-style housing developments, including where they can be built, how many homes are allowed and the design standards developers must meet.
This comes after the town’s mayor asked the town council to take another look at the ordinance after a public hearing where one woman spoke about the nationwide housing shortage and the desire to create more affordable housing options.
One project already moving through the approval process is Little Living, a proposed 20-unit workforce housing development off East Market Street. The development, which features cottage-style homes, is seeking final site plan approval. Little Living leaders have said they do not believe any changes to the ordinance would affect their project but could influence future cottage housing developments.
Charlie Kosky, who owns a business in the Circle, says the town needs more housing options.
"There's not enough affordable housing here for the workforce that we have," Kosky said.
Others say any future growth should be carefully planned.
"I think that as long as the town takes into consideration everybody who lives here, then I think there needs to be a balance," said Georgetown resident Evon Peet.
Peet said affordable housing has become increasingly difficult to find.
"Affordable housing is absolutely critical," Peet said. "Too many people now, even those who are building homes, by the time they buy the lumber and everything that goes with it, affordable housing is no longer affordable."
Kosky said preserving Georgetown's character should remain a priority as the town grows.
"That's a really important component, to be able to preserve the community the way that it is and the families that have been here," Kosky said.
The Cottage Housing Ordinance Review and Evaluation Ad Hoc Committee is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday. The committee can only make a recommendation. Any changes to the ordinance would require approval from the Georgetown’s Town Council.