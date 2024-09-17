Georgetown continues to take action to make The Circle safer

GEORGETOWN, Del. - After a series of accidents at the Georgetown Circle, the town has formed a committee to find ways to make the area safer and prevent more crashes.
The accidents started in April 2024 when a car crashed into the Circle, hitting a street sign and landing on a fire hydrant. In July, another car hit the Circle, damaging a street sign, a camera post, bollards, and a police monument, stopping just a few feet from the fountain. Back in November 2023, a drunk driver drove into the Circle, hitting the Chad Spicer Memorial, which honors a fallen Georgetown officer.
The new Georgetown Circle Advisory held its first meeting in late August, where they discussed several ideas. Georgetown Town Manager, Gene Dvornick, explained the value of the committee.
"Well, I think what it brings is different sets of ideas that maybe just as one person, the town or just the town council looking at it, they may not see or they may not even... they may not be aware of other ideas," explained Dvornick.
The committee will meet again on Tuesday, September 18th, at 3:00 PM to discuss some of the ideas proposed at the first meeting.