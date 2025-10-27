Georgetown council considers changing sleeping rules in the Circle

GEORGETOWN, Del. — The Georgetown Town Council is considering changes to when people can sleep in the town’s Circle.
Currently, sleeping in the Circle is prohibited between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m. However, during a meeting scheduled for Monday, Oct. 27, at 6:45 p.m., the council will hold a second reading of an ordinance that would extend the restriction from sunset to sunrise.
The proposal comes after public outcry from people who say Georgetown is becoming overrun with homeless individuals, particularly near the town’s train tracks and wooded areas.
The Georgetown Police Department confirmed it receives daily complaints about panhandling. However, officials noted that sitting on sidewalks and holding signs are forms of protected free speech under the law.