GEORGETOWN, Del -A Wednesday morning crash has closed a part of the Lewes / Georgetown Highway (U.S. 9). According to the run log of the Milton Fire Department, the call came in at 7:50 am.
The crash occurred where the highway intersects with Gravel Hill Rd. Also on the scene are the Georgetown Fire Company, and Georgetown EMS. The Milton Fire Department confirmed one person had to be rescued from an entrapment. However, additional emergency efforts including a helicopter were canceled as crews continue to clean up that area.
This is a developing story and more information will be posted when it becomes available.