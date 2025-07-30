GEORGETOWN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested three people following a search warrant at a property on the 20000 block of Savannah Road in Georgetown that uncovered illegal drugs, prescription pills, cash and drug paraphernalia on July 29.
The search was carried out by members of the Sussex County Drug Unit, Sussex County Governor’s Task Force and Georgetown Police Department after an investigation revealed suspected drug distribution by 52-year-old Gary Jefferson and 54-year-old Paul Sample, both of Georgetown.
During the operation, 18 people were detained. Police said five were arrested on misdemeanor charges and outstanding warrants, while the others were released.
A search of the property, cars and people detained revealed $723 in suspected drug proceeds, .19 grams of crack cocaine, and various prescription medications including medroxyprogesterone, valacyclovir, bupropion, gabapentin, tadalafil, olanzapine and spironolactone. Police also seized a digital scale and other drug paraphernalia.
Jefferson was charged with maintaining a drug property and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Sample was charged with possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was released on a $3,500 unsecured bond.
Jamie Reed, 26, of Milford, was charged with seven counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, along with tier 1 and tier 2 drug charges and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $24,500 secured bond.