Newspaper Fire

Firefighters with the Georgetown Fire Company responded Sunday morning to a trash fire involving newspapers near Biden Avenue and Carmean Way. (Georgetown Fire Company)

GEORGETOWN, Del. — Firefighters responded to a reported trash fire Sunday morning near a Georgetown intersection, authorities said.

The Georgetown Fire Company said crews were dispatched around 7 a.m. to a fire involving newspapers near the intersection of Biden Avenue and Carmean Way.

Based on photos posted from the fire company, the newspapers appear to be Coastal Point.

Newspaper Fire

Firefighters with the Georgetown Fire Company responded Sunday morning to a trash fire involving newspapers near Biden Avenue and Carmean Way. (Georgetown Fire Company)
Newspaper Fire

Firefighters with the Georgetown Fire Company responded Sunday morning to a trash fire involving newspapers near Biden Avenue and Carmean Way. (Georgetown Fire Company)

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you