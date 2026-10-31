GEORGETOWN, Del.- Saturday, fall fun took over Georgetown for Harvest Fest, but this time with a little friendly competition.
The Georgetown Chamber of Commerce came up with a new way to draw visitors to local businesses. An activity called the Harvest Trail Passport was given to every person who attended the event, giving them the opportunity to collect stamps at each booth, then entering them in a raffle to win a prize.
Linda Price, CEO and President of Georgetown Chamber of Commerce, says the passport is about getting people through the doors of local shops.
"As an organization that supports small businesses, we wanted to have our nonprofits come out and our businesses come out and just let people know who they are," Price tells CoastTV.
But the passport wasn't all the festival had to offer. A costume parade with kids walked around the grounds, letting each trick or treater show off their Halloween spirit.
A homemade Chick-fil-A macaroni and cheese cup stole the hearts of many. The Chick-Fil-A enthusiast said she and her mom made it.