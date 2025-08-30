GEORGETOWN, Del. – Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly single-car crash that occurred earlier this month in Georgetown.
Troopers say the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Aug. 19, when a Honda Pilot was traveling east on Hardscrabble Road, east of Tyndall Road. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle left the roadway and entered a ditch. It then struck a tree, overturned several times, and hit a second tree, police said.
The driver, identified as 29-year-old Marco Lobos-Simaj of Georgetown, was taken to a nearby hospital with critical injuries. He died from those injuries on Aug. 27, according to authorities.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit is continuing its investigation. Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information is asked to contact Sgt. A. Mitchell at 302-703-3269. Tips can also be submitted via private message to the Delaware State Police Facebook page or through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-847-3333.