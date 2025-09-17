Georgetown marks Constitution Day with ceremony at town hall

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) hosted its annual Constitution Day Ceremony Wednesday afternoon at Georgetown Town Hall, honoring the signing of the U.S. Constitution and reflecting on its continued relevance.

Two members of DAR celebrating Constitution Day. 

The event brought together local residents, DAR members, and town officials who gathered to recognize the historic significance of Sept. 17, 1787, the day the Constitution was signed.

The program featured remarks from local leaders, patriotic readings, and a ceremonial ringing of bells, a traditional element of Constitution Day commemorations nationwide.

The Nathaniel Mitchell Chapter has hosted the Georgetown ceremony for several years as part of a national initiative by the Daughters of the American Revolution to promote civic education and historical awareness. This year marked the 70th anniversary of constitution week, which DAR started according to member, Marcia Hilovsky. 

"This is the 70th year for the celebration of Constitution Week. The DAR started Constitution Week, and we continually are promoting it to the public and to education systems to to be aware of that wonderful document." 

