GEORGETOWN, Del.- Georgetown officials are strongly reminding drivers to stay extra alert during the busy holiday season.

This comes after an accident at the intersection of Park Avenue and Springfield Road on Monday evening, a little after 6 p.m. The crash was highlighted by the department as heightened road risks during this time of year when traffic increases and distractions abound.

Georgetown EMS amplified the warning by sharing photos of the crash on social media and a pointed message: "Holiday PSA- Put the phones in your console and look at what is outside your windshield."

The post emphasizes the dangers of distracted driving, especially as the holidays bring a surge of travelers to local roads. Authorities urge locals to prioritize safe driving habits such as designating a sober driver and utilizing ride-share services to ensure a safer season for all.

