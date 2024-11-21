DELAWARE - AAA projects that nearly 217,000 Delawareans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, marking a 2 percent increase from last year and setting a new record for the state. This year’s travel volume surpasses pre-pandemic levels as families and friends gather for the holiday.
Jana Tidwell, Manager of Public and Government Affairs, AAA Mid-Atlantic said, "As travel demand continues to soar and trends evolve due to remote work options and extended school holiday breaks, we’re expecting to set new records across the board, from driving to flying and cruising."
AAA predicts over 198,000 Delawareans, or 91 percent of local travelers, will drive to their destinations, up 1.8 percent from 2023. Additionally, more than 13,000 will travel by air, an increase of 1.6 percent. Other modes of transportation, including trains, buses, and cruises, will see a 6 percent rise, with more than 4,100 Delawareans opting for these options.
This year’s forecast spans six days, from the Tuesday before Thanksgiving through the Monday after, to better account for travel patterns. Nationally, AAA expects nearly 80 million Americans to travel, with a similar 2.1 percent increase over last year.