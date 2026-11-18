GEORGETOWN, Del. - A proposed 20-home cottage housing development in Georgetown will have to wait until December for another review after the Planning Commission raised concerns about whether the project meets the town's design standards.
Little Living Org. Inc. is seeking preliminary site plan approval for Market Street Village, a development of 20 cottage-style homes proposed for 501, 503 and 513 East Market Street.
During Wednesday's meeting, the town’s Planning Commission voted to table the application until its December meeting. The record will remain open, and the application will stay pending as the review continues.
Planning Commission members questioned whether aspects of the proposed homes comply with Georgetown's design requirements, including standards for foundations and compatibility with the surrounding neighborhood.
Commissioners noted that the town's design standards do not permit bare, exposed concrete foundations and call for brick or masonry block finishes.
One commission member questioned whether the proposed development would be consistent with the character of the surrounding neighborhood.
The project is allowed to continue through the approval process because Little Living submitted its application before Georgetown Town Council voted to repeal the cottage housing ordinance on Nov. 9.
Little Living President George Meringolo said the organization has already completed previous steps in the approval process and does not expect the repeal to affect the development.
"We've been through planning and zoning. We've got all of that there. They've got everything they've asked us for," Meringolo said. "So the next step is just a hearing and issuing a building permit. There is nothing that's going to slow us down or stop us."
The project began taking shape in 2024. In December 2025, Georgetown Town Council approved an ordinance allowing cottage housing developments in Urban Residential 1 zones. The property was rezoned in February 2026.
However, after a change in town leadership, the council paused reviews of new cottage housing proposals in July while reconsidering the ordinance.
Town Council ultimately voted to repeal the ordinance Nov. 9.
Georgetown Mayor Angela Townsend said the original ordinance raised concerns among locals because it allowed up to 12 cottage-style homes on any lot zoned UR-1.
Townsend said some people were concerned the developments could appear throughout town.
While the town considers what future cottage housing developments could look like, Meringolo said Little Living's project is continuing under the previous approval process.
Little Living says the development will include 20 homes, with approximately 14 to 15 cottage homes located along East Market Street.
Construction is expected to begin within the next 30 to 60 days, according to Meringolo. The project is set to be complete by August 2027.