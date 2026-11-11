GEORGETOWN, Del. - Construction is moving forward on Georgetown's new police station and public works facility, with the project expected to be completed in spring 2027.
Crews are currently building the exterior walls of the new police station, while the foundation for the town's new public works facility is also taking shape.
A referendum approved in 2024 allowed the town to borrow up to $18 million for the new building.
The project will also bring two of the town's essential services closer together, which Town Manager Gene Dvornick says will improve coordination during emergencies.
"It's putting two of our most essential services police department and public works right next to each other. so they'll be able to coordinate if we have snow emergencies or weather related emergencies or other emergencies," Dvornick said.
According to Dvornick, construction faced some weather-related delays, but crews have worked weekends and holidays to make up for lost time.
Dvornick said the new police station is expected to be completed in spring 2027.