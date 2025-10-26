GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Public Library will host its fourth annual Sip ‘N’ Shop Fundraiser on Nov. 7, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the library, located on Pine Street in Georgetown.
The library says the evening offers a festive, community-centered atmosphere featuring live music, Salted Vines wine, apple cider and light hors d’oeuvres, as well as silent auctions, basket raffles, and sponsor tables. Guests are invited to explore the library’s welcoming spaces and learn about the benefits of joining the Friends of the GPL, which include access to exclusive perks.
Admission to the event is free, all proceeds benefit the Georgetown Public Library, that identifies itself as a nonprofit that relies heavily on fundraising to sustain its programs and services.
“Unlike many library systems that receive consistent public funding, we rely on events like Sip ‘N’ Shop to keep vital programs running,” said Georgetown's library representatives.
In a special boost this year, an anonymous donor has pledged to match all proceeds up to $10,000, doubling the impact of community contributions.
Founded in 1899, the Georgetown Public Library says it's mission is to provide access to ideas and information in a welcoming environment that supports educational, cultural and recreational needs.