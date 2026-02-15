Georgetown Public Library to mark America 250 with March history series

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Georgetown Public Library says it will host a series of educational programs throughout March 2026 in recognition of America 250.
According to the library, the March History Series will focus on Delaware’s indigenous heritage and key moments in the state’s political history.
Featured programs include a presentation on the history of the Nanticoke people and the Nanticoke Indian Museum on March 6, a program exploring Native American life in Delaware before European colonization on March 17, and a presentation on the anti-suffrage movement in Delaware on March 23.
The Georgetown Public Library says each event will examine different historical perspectives and experiences that helped shape the state’s past.
The programs will be held at the Georgetown Public Library and are open to the public.