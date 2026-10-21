GEORGETOWN, Del. - Georgetown’s Planning Commission met Wednesday night to discuss changes to the town’s comprehensive plan requested by the state, with people who live in the area concerned about infrastructure, development and housing.
Municipalities must review their adopted comprehensive plans every five years to determine whether the guidelines remain relevant. Georgetown’s plan was last amended in February, and a new comprehensive plan is expected in five years.
In September, the state asked Georgetown to amend its future land use map, citing concerns about the town’s expansion into rural areas.
Mayor Angela Townsend, who was born and raised in Georgetown, said listening to residents is an important part of her role. Since becoming mayor in August, infrastructure has been a top concern among constituents.
“I’m a representative of the people. I have to listen to what they want. I mean, it’s my town, but it’s also their town,” Townsend said.
Townsend said infrastructure is addressed with each project that comes before the town.
“Well, with every project that comes along, we address the infrastructure that goes with it,” she said.
However, Townsend said she is still working to change how people perceive Georgetown.
“We just have to put Georgetown in a different perception. And I’m not quite sure how to do that,” she said.
Joetta Harmon, lives in Georgetown and said she has concerns about development in the town and whether infrastructure improvements are keeping pace.
“Well, for one thing, it's a lot of buildings that's going up and more houses and stuff. So probably less traffic and more opportunity for people to get jobs and and, just make Georgetown a better place to live," Harmon said.
Mary Murphy, also lives in Georgetown and said addressing housing needs should also be a priority.
“I would like to see lower income housing provided so that people can get out of the woods, that I think we need the little houses and the little communities,” Murphy said. “And the pallet Village is good. It’s a start. It gets people off the streets.”
In a letter from the state’s Cabinet Committee on State Planning Issues, the state unanimously approved changes to 74 properties in Georgetown’s comprehensive plan.
However, the state requested that the town hold off on adding four parcels to its potential annexation area because of concerns about a proposed 650-unit residential development in Georgetown. The request is pending further evaluation by the Office of State Planning Coordination.
The Planning Commission discussed the changes requested by the state. Once adopted, the comprehensive plan and its amendments carry the force of law.