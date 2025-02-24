GEORGETOWN, Del. - Safety upgrades to the railroad crossing on East Market Street are on the horizon as the Delaware Department of Transportation prepares to begin work in April.
The project, which was discussed at Monday’s Town Council meeting, includes sidewalk and curb improvements, the removal and reuse of bricks, and coordination with railroad infrastructure to enhance pedestrian access.
Local resident Dale Shiles, who walks near the tracks daily, emphasized the importance of improving crosswalks. "It's really important," Shiles said. "It's a pain because people don't pay attention and don't watch for pedestrians."
Gene Dvornick, Georgetown’s town manager, highlighted the growing need for safer pedestrian routes, "Georgetown’s becoming a more walking community," Dvornick said. "We have a significant amount of businesses on the East Market Street corridor, so making it safer to cross the tracks is crucial for locals and visitors alike."
While some residents voiced concerns about other safety issues, including pedestrian access to the circle, they acknowledged the need for these improvements. DelDOT expects the project to begin in early April, with completion slated for the following week.