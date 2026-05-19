Crosswalk

The installation is the first of several community events and beautification projects planned in Georgetown ahead of the national Semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Town of Georgetown has completed a new public art installation at The Circle, featuring 13 painted stars across downtown crosswalks in celebration of America’s upcoming 250th anniversary.

The stars, painted in Delaware blue and colonial yellow, represent the original 13 colonies and recognize Delaware’s role as the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution. Town workers, local leaders and community volunteers finished the project over the weekend as part of Georgetown’s local America 250 celebration efforts.

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The stars, painted in Delaware blue and colonial yellow, represent the original 13 colonies and recognize Delaware’s role as the first state to ratify the U.S. Constitution.

"The Circle is the heart of Georgetown, and this project brings our history directly to the footsteps of everyone who visits our downtown," said Town Manager Gene Dvornick. "As the nation prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence, these Delaware blue and yellow stars will remind residents and visitors alike of our town’s deeply rooted connection to the American story."

The installation is the first of several community events and beautification projects planned in Georgetown ahead of the national Semiquincentennial celebration in 2026.

Town leaders said durable, traffic-grade road paint was used to help keep the stars visible for years while safely guiding pedestrians through the downtown area.

Additional America 250 events planned in Georgetown include the Georgetown Spirit of 1776 Artisan & Craft Festival on June 13, a public reading of the Declaration of Independence on July 4 and a future America 250 mural project that is still being scheduled.

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Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

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