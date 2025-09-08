GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Honorable Caroline Brittingham has been appointed as a Magistrate in Chancery, joining the Delaware Court of Chancery effective Sept. 8.
While Magistrate Brittingham will handle cases across the state, her chambers are located in the Court of Chancery Courthouse in Georgetown.
A graduate of Cape Henlopen High School, Brittingham earned her undergraduate degree from James Madison University and her law degree from Florida Coastal School of Law. After law school, she clerked for Judge M. Jane Brady in the Superior Court of New Castle County.
Brittingham’s legal career spans more than a decade with the Delaware Department of Justice. Since beginning in 2013, she has prosecuted cases in Superior Court, Family Court, Court of Common Pleas and Justice of the Peace Court throughout Delaware. She led the Misdemeanor Trial Unit in Sussex County before helping launch the Human Trafficking Unit in January 2022.
According to the court, she was instrumental in the formation of that unit, focusing on prosecution, outreach and legislative advocacy related to human trafficking. Brittingham also represented the Department of Justice on the Delaware Anti-Trafficking Action Council, where she served as Vice-Chair, member of the Executive Committee, and Co-Chair of the Legislative Subcommittee. In addition, she was part of the Human Trafficking Advisory Board at Wilmington University.
Her new role is one of two newly funded Magistrate in Chancery positions, created to help manage the court’s increasing workload, said the court.