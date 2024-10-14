GEORGETOWN, Del. - A piece of Georgetown history is soon to be restored.
The Sussex County Courthouse is a prominent building in the town, however, it's missing something. In early May, the cupola that typically sits on top of the courthouse was taken down to be refurbished.
The last time this happened was over 20 years ago, and people like Michelle Hayes are eager to have this piece of history back.
"I think it's a part of history and once the building is complete, they should put it back up there," said Hayes. "It's part of Georgetown."
The refurbishment process includes replacing any rotten wood and ensuring the overall stability of the cupola. Charlie Koskey has lived in Georgetown for 25 years and he is all for preserving the town's history.
"Here in Georgetown, the only thing we have is history. We don't have a river or beach or anything, so it's nice for the state to step in and preserve our heritage," said Koskey.
People who live in Georgetown, including Koskey, told CoastTV they are hopeful that the cupola will be placed back on top of the courthouse ahead of Return Day on Nov. 7, a unique tradition in the first state.
The community relations representative with the Delaware Courts says it is likely that the cupola will be back on top of the court on Sunday, Oct. 20.