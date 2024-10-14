Cupola sits next to the Sussex County Courthouse

Cupola sits next to the Sussex County Courthouse in Georgetown.

GEORGETOWN, Del. - A piece of Georgetown history is soon to be restored. 

The Sussex County Courthouse is a prominent building in the town, however, it's missing something. In early May, the cupola that typically sits on top of the courthouse was taken down to be refurbished. 

The Sussex County Courthouse without the cupola that sits on top of it.

The Sussex County Courthouse without the cupola that sits on top of it in Georgetown.

The last time this happened was over 20 years ago, and people like Michelle Hayes are eager to have this piece of history back. 

"I think it's a part of history and once the building is complete, they should put it back up there," said Hayes. "It's part of Georgetown."

The refurbishment process includes replacing any rotten wood and ensuring the overall stability of the cupola. Charlie Koskey has lived in Georgetown for 25 years and he is all for preserving the town's history. 

"Here in Georgetown, the only thing we have is history. We don't have a river or beach or anything, so it's nice for the state to step in and preserve our heritage," said Koskey. 

People who live in Georgetown, including Koskey, told CoastTV they are hopeful that the cupola will be placed back on top of the courthouse ahead of Return Day on Nov. 7, a unique tradition in the first state. 

The community relations representative with the Delaware Courts says it is likely that the cupola will be back on top of the court on Sunday, Oct. 20. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Zakiya Jennings joined the CoastTV team as a Video Journalist in April 2024. She was born and raised in Somerset, New Jersey. Zakiya received her bachelor's degree from the largest HBCU in Maryland, Morgan State University, where she majored in Multimedia Journalism with a minor in Political Science. During her time at Morgan State, she was a trusted reporter for all three of the university's media platforms - WEAA 88.9FM, BEAR TV, and The Spokesman, the student run online publication.

Recommended for you