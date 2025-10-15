SALISBURY, Md.- The main entrance to the Wicomico Civic Center parking lot from Glen Ave will close on Wednesday, Oct. 15, as part of ongoing renovation work at the venue.
The closure is expected to remain in place for approximately one month, according to the Wicomico County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism. Visitors should use the Memorial Plaza or North Park Drive entrances and follow posted signs for directions.
The department states that the doors to the Normandy Arena and box office will remain closed during construction. Beginning Monday, Oct. 20, box office operations will move temporarily to the reception area inside the main office. Visitors can enter through the doors labeled Offices, Midway and Danang Rooms.