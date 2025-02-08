SNOW HILL, Md.– The Worcester County Health Department is inviting the public to get moving during American Heart Month with the Go Red Scavenger Hunt Feb. 15-16. This event is a part of American Heart Month and Go Red for Women, with a goal to raise awareness among women about heart disease, risk factors and steps that can be taken to reduce the risk of heart disease.
During the event, visit Cypress Park, Byrd Park or Stephen Decatur Park and search for the Go Red Wellness Bags. Get a picture of the bags you found and email the picture, your name and contact information to worcester.health@maryland.gov to be entered into a raffle for a special prize.
According to Worcester County Health Department, heart disease is the leading cause of death throughout the United States.
“Walking continues to be one of the easiest forms of physical activity and it’s free to everyone. There are many reasons to walk. There are also various health benefits that can be gained from simply just walking,” said Crystal Bell, Chronic Disease and Tobacco Supervisor.
Registration for the Go Red Scavenger Hunt should be done by Feb. 14, or call 410-632-1100 Ext. 1108 to sign-up over the phone.