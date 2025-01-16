DELAWARE- Governor Bethany Hall-Long signed an executive order on Thursday to establish a statewide LGBTQ+ commission, aiming to address critical issues facing LGBTQ+ residents in Delaware.
The commission will focus on areas including health equity, combating hate crimes and ensuring nondiscrimination protections are upheld across the state. According to David Mariner, executive director of Sussex Pride, the commission is a “step toward progress” and aligns Delaware with neighboring states such as Maryland, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.
“It is my hope that, through this commission, we can address the critical issues facing LGBTQ Delawareans. This includes developing an LGBTQ health report with a tangible roadmap to health equity, increasing collaboration and communication on hate crimes and hate-related activities, and ensuring that nondiscrimination protections, guaranteed by law, are a reality for all of our residents,” Mariner said.
The nine-member commission will include appointees selected by Governor-elect Matt Meyer, who takes office on Jan. 21.