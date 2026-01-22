DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer used his State of the State address to press lawmakers to confront rising costs, overhaul education funding, rein in energy prices and expand access to health care, while honoring fallen law enforcement officers and declaring that Delaware remains strong despite economic and political headwinds.
Gov. Matt Meyer opened the speech by paying tribute to Delaware State Police Cpl. Ty Snook, who was killed in the line of duty on Dec. 23, 2025. Snook was posthumously awarded the Order of the First State, Delaware’s highest honor, as his family looked on. The governor also recognized Trooper First Class Scott Smith with the Governor’s Award for Heroism and Bravery for his actions during the same incident.
"Moments like these test a state," Meyer said. "But we have not backed down. We have not retreated."
Meyer said Delaware is facing pressures beyond its control, including deep political division, rising living costs, climate change and federal instability, but argued that the state continues to attract people and businesses while maintaining a high quality of life. He cited increases in business incorporations, job creation and declining crime, while acknowledging that many families are struggling to keep up with housing, health care and energy costs.
Education was a central focus of the address. Meyer called for completing work on a new public school funding formula to replace one written in the 1940s, saying resources should be directed based on students’ actual needs and tied to accountability for results. He highlighted a nearly $50 million proposed investment in early childhood education, supported by a competitive national grant, aimed at reducing childcare waitlists and supporting working families.
The governor said his administration’s declaration of a literacy emergency last year has led to statewide use of early reading screeners, expansion of science-of-reading instruction and classroom grants that have delivered more than 41,000 books and 18,000 instructional kits to teachers.
On health care, Meyer said Delaware is positioned to receive what would be the largest competitive federal grant in state history, supporting rural health transformation over the next five years. The funding could help establish Delaware’s first medical school, expand training for health care providers, increase telehealth services and deploy mobile health units. Meyer also called for reforms to expand scope-of-practice rules and overhaul the state’s Certificate of Need process.
Housing affordability remains one of the state’s biggest challenges, Meyer said, citing a shortage of nearly 20,000 affordable units. He said his administration is streamlining permitting, digitizing approvals and working with local governments to reduce regulatory barriers while preserving farmland and open space. New HOPE Centers modeled after New Castle County’s facility are planned for Kent and Sussex counties to support vulnerable residents.
Energy costs drew sharp criticism from the governor, who accused Delmarva Power of overcharging customers and urged the Public Service Commission to stop approving rate hikes. Meyer said electricity bills rising far faster than inflation are unacceptable and called for increased in-state energy generation, including offshore wind through the proposed 1.7-gigawatt U.S. Wind project and exploration of modern nuclear power.
Meyer also said Delaware’s continued dominance as the nation’s leading incorporation hub, noting nearly 280,000 new business entities were formed in the first 10 months of 2025, a 14 percent increase from the same period a year earlier. He pointed to Merck’s $1 billion life sciences investment as a sign of Delaware’s strength in the innovation economy and called for modernizing banking laws, expanding small-business grants and adopting a film tax credit.
The governor highlighted declines in violent crime and said recidivism is at historic lows, crediting law enforcement and community-based initiatives. He praised New Castle County police officers who prevented a planned attack at the University of Delaware in November and cited progress in clearing a long-standing backlog of unemployment insurance claims.
Meyer said his forthcoming budget proposal includes $65 million in efficiencies and cost savings and would keep spending growth under five percent, while supporting election reforms and greater government transparency.
He closed by honoring retiring public officials and Delaware leaders who died in 2025, including former Gov. Mike Castle, and urged unity in an era of deep political polarization.