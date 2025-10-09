DOVER, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer on Wednesday ceremonially signed three bills aimed at strengthening public safety, honoring law enforcement service and reinforcing responsible firearm legislation in Delaware.
Senate Bill 38, with Senate Amendment 1, sponsored by Sen. Dave Lawson and Rep. Bill Carson, provides up to $3,000 annually to help cover veterinary and care expenses for retired law enforcement animals - including police horses, says the state.
Delaware state officials say Senate Bill 112 also renames the Delaware State Police Training Academy in honor of Colonel James L. Ford, Jr., recognizing his decades of service and leadership.
“These new laws remind us that service comes in many forms,” Carson added, “from troopers who dedicate their lives to protecting their communities to the horses who’ve stood beside them.”
According to the state, House Bill 123 creates a new felony offense for shooting at homes, businesses, vehicles, or places of worship even when no one is injured.
“People should be able to feel safe at home, at church, in their car, and when they’re out shopping,” Chukwuocha said. “This new law will bring more peace to our neighborhoods and ensure that those causing harm are punished accordingly.”
“These bills reflect the best of what we can do together honoring those who serve, caring for those who’ve served alongside them, and keeping our communities safe,” Gov. Meyer said. “I’m grateful to our legislators, law enforcement partners and advocates who continue to make Delaware a safer, more compassionate place to live.”