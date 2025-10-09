Weather Alert

...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM EDT FRIDAY... ...COASTAL FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY MORNING THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, up to one half foot of inundation above ground level in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. For the Coastal Flood Watch, up to 3 feet of inundation above ground level possible in low- lying areas near shorelines and tidal waterways. * WHERE...Inland Sussex and Delaware Beaches. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 3 PM EDT Friday. For the Coastal Flood Watch, from Sunday morning through Monday evening. * IMPACTS...At this level, flooding may become severe enough to cause structural damage along with widespread roadway flooding in coastal and bayside communities, and near inland tidal waterways. Some locations may become isolated by the flood waters. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A strong coastal storm will impact the region Sunday through Monday. Moderate to potentially major coastal flood impacts are possible. Significant beach erosion is possible. Interests along the Atlantic coast, back bays, and tidal waterways should remain alert for forecast updates regarding this potentially significant coastal flood event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Coastal Flood Watch means that conditions favorable for flooding are expected to develop. Be prepared to begin taking appropriate action to protect life and property. Follow the recommendations of local emergency management officials. Be sure to check the latest forecast from time to time in case a warning is issued or any new information becomes available. Visit the National Water Prediction Service at https://water.noaa.gov/wfo/phi for additional water level and flood impact information for your local tide gauge. && Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour. Delaware Bay at Lewes MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft Total Total Departure Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact -------- --------- --------- --------- -------- 09/11 PM 5.4 0.8 0.9 None 10/11 AM 6.4 1.8 0.9 Minor 11/12 AM 5.0 0.3 0.8 None 11/01 PM 6.5 1.8 1.1 Minor 12/01 AM 5.8 1.2 1.9 None 12/02 PM 9.1 4.4 4.0 Major &&