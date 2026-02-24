SMYRNA, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has terminated the Delaware State of Emergency enacted in response to Sunday’s winter storm, effective at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 24. The order also releases Delaware National Guard assets that had been activated to assist with storm response.
The State of Emergency originally went into effect at noon Sunday, Feb. 22, as heavy snow and icy conditions affected travel and power service across the state.
While driving restrictions have been lifted, people are encouraged to continue following weather-related news and updates from local leaders as crews work to clear secondary roads where driving conditions may remain dangerous. Utility companies are working continuously to restore power across all three counties.