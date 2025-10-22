Gov. Meyer launches ‘Matt Chats’ podcast highlighting Delaware voices

DELAWARE- Governor Matt Meyer has launched a new podcast called Matt Chats, a biweekly series featuring conversations with Delawareans who are making a difference in their communities. According to the Governor’s Office, guests include state secretaries, local leaders, and public figures with strong connections to the First State.
The podcast aims to give listeners a look inside public service and leadership, with Meyer and his guests sharing experiences and highlighting people and ideas shaping Delaware’s future.
“Our state is full of people who dedicate their time and talent to making life better for all Delawareans,” Meyer said in a statement. “Matt Chats gives us a chance to share their stories, shine a light on their work, and have some fun with guests who represent the best of Delaware and what makes us such a special state of neighbors.”
Episodes are available every other week on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Substack.
The first two episodes feature Delaware Secretary of Education Cindy Marten and former Philadelphia Eagles players DeSean Jackson and Michael Vick, who now serve as head football coaches at Delaware State University and Norfolk State University.