MILFORD, Del. - Gov. Matt Meyer visited two locally owned Milford businesses during National Small Business Week and signed two executive orders aimed at expanding support for small and diverse businesses in Delaware.
Meyer visited Living Well Nutrition and Stone Nation Granite & Marble before signing the orders, which focus on improving access to state resources, reducing barriers and helping more small and minority-owned businesses compete for state contracts.
“Small businesses are the lifeblood of the economy. At a time when small businesses are getting squeezed, this is about making sure small businesses get a fair shot,” Meyer said in the release. “When our small businesses succeed, Delaware succeeds.”
Meyer began his visit at Living Well Nutrition, a downtown Milford nutrition club owned by Stephanie Kerns, according to the release. Kerns opened the business in October 2025. The shop offers high-protein shakes, energy teas and healthy snacks, while also serving as a community space focused on wellness, connection and healthy habits.
According to a press release, Meyer then visited Stone Nation Granite & Marble, a woman- and minority-owned business led by owner Biriviana De Leon. The company has operated in Milford for six years and specializes in residential countertop and cabinet installation. The business is also working to expand into commercial projects.
During the visit, Meyer toured the company’s workshop and showroom before signing Executive Orders 21 and 22.
Executive Order 21 establishes an Office of Small Business Access within the Division of Small Business. According to the release, the office will serve as a single point of contact for entrepreneurs and help coordinate a statewide liaison network to identify and remove regulatory barriers.
The order also modernizes Delaware’s cottage food and low-risk food business framework, creates a joint inspection pilot program for small businesses, requires small business invoices to be paid within 15 days and asks the Delaware Prosperity Partnership to create a centralized clearinghouse for capital programs and resources, including Opportunity Zone resources, according to the release.
According to the release, Executive Order 22 strengthens Delaware’s Supplier Diversity initiative. The order is aimed at helping more small and minority-owned businesses compete for and win state contracts.