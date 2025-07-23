DELAWARE- Delaware is moving forward with plans to create a regulated “AI Sandbox,” giving companies space to test artificial intelligence tools in high-impact industries.
Governor Matt Meyer recently signed a joint resolution that starts the development of the program. It’s designed to support innovation in areas like biotechnology, corporate governance, chemicals, healthcare and financial services—while keeping consumer protection and oversight in place.
“Delaware has always been at the forefront of innovation,” Meyer said. “This initiative creates space for visionaries and risk-takers to responsibly test artificial intelligence technologies in Delaware—prioritizing transparency, public trust, and thoughtful oversight.”
An AI sandbox allows businesses to temporarily operate under eased regulations so they can pilot new technologies, all within a monitored environment.
Supporters of the initiative say the program will help the state remain competitive as AI tools become more widely used.
“As artificial intelligence continues to evolve, it is our responsibility as a state to ensure this technology is developed in ways that are ethical, transparent, and beneficial to all communities,” said Rep. Krista Griffith, chair of the state’s AI Commission.
The AI Commission will now draft legislation for the General Assembly to consider by January 2026. If approved, the sandbox would be managed by a panel of leaders from the Secretary of State’s office, the judiciary, the legislature, and gubernatorial appointees.
Delaware has a long-standing reputation as a hub for business innovation and is home to more than half of the Fortune 500 companies. Lawmakers say this latest move reflects the state’s continued interest in attracting emerging industries.
“This is Delaware at its best—entrepreneurial, agile, and deeply committed to responsible progress,” said Secretary of State Charuni Patibanda-Sanchez.
The resolution has already caught the attention of technology firms nationwide.
Members of the AI Commission say interested companies are encouraged to contact the Secretary of State’s office to learn more.