Gov. Meyer to sign bill creating Delaware 250th anniversary license plate

DOVER, Del. - Delaware Governor Matt Meyer is expected to sign a bill creating a new specialty license plate to commemorate Delaware’s 250th anniversary of Separation Day. The signing is planned for Sept. 16, according to state officials.
Lawmakers said the plate is part of ongoing efforts to mark Delaware’s role in the United States’ 250th anniversary, which will be celebrated nationwide in 2026.
According to legislative records, the plate is considered a “background special license plate,” which supports a specific cause and can be purchased by the public. Drivers who apply for the plate will keep the same letters and numbers as their existing tag.