GEORGETOWN, Del. - The Delaware Republican Party and the Sussex County Republican Committee will host a candlelight and prayer vigil on Sunday, Sept. 14, in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The vigil, “American Martyr: Honoring the Memory of Charlie Kirk,” will begin at 5:30 p.m. at Georgetown Circle and is open to the public.
Organizers say the gathering will bring together community members, elected officials and supporters to reflect on Kirk’s legacy, pray for his loved ones and reaffirm a shared commitment to the values he championed.
“Charlie Kirk’s life and mission touched countless Americans,” said Gene Truono, one of the event’s organizers. “We gather not only to honor his memory, but also to recommit ourselves to the principles he so passionately defended.”
The Delaware Republican Party says attendees are encouraged to bring a candle or light. The party says it is expecting the event to draw attendees from across Delaware and neighboring states.
Kirk was a prominent voice in conservative politics. He was shot on Sept. 10 while speaking at an event at Utah Valley University. While Kirk was beloved by many nationally, others did not agree with his strong political beliefs. CoastTV got Delmarva local's reaction to the shooting on Thursday.