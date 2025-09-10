OREM, UT. - Conservative activist Charlie Kirk is reportedly dead after being shot Wednesday at Utah Valley University, where he was speaking at a debate.
The Associated Press reported at 4:48 p.m. on Sept. 10 that Kirk died according to president Donald Trump. The debate hosted by Kirk's Turning Point USA, was reportedly met with divided opinions on the campus.
“In light of today’s tragic events in Utah, we strongly condemn all forms of political violence. We cannot hate our way to a better America. We cannot commit horrific acts of wanton violence against those who may strongly disagree with us about matters of public policy. That is not democracy. It is not American," said House Minority Leader Jason Buckel and House Minority Whip Jesse Pippy of the Maryland House Republican Caucus. "We must make sure that every citizen of this nation, of all political persuasions, understands that violence in pursuit of silencing debate is never the answer and that no one should countenance these disgusting actions."
Videos posted to social media from UVU showed Kirk speaking to a large crowd from under a white tent with the slogans “The American Comeback” and “Prove Me Wrong.” When Kirk was shot, AP reports that he was speaking on the topic of mass shootings.
Kirk was 31-years-old and co-founded the nonprofit political organization TPUSA in 2012. AP reports that authorities are still searching for the shooter and that the person taken into custody at UVU was not the suspect.