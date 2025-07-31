Gov. Meyer visits First State Compassion as Delaware prepares for legal marijuana sales

MILFORD, Del. — Two days before Delaware’s recreational marijuana market is set to open, Gov. Matt Meyer and other state officials toured First State Compassion in Milford on Wednesday, July 30, getting a firsthand look at the legal cannabis industry in operation.
As part of the tour, Meyer also spoke with students from Delaware Technical Community College who are enrolled in the school’s new cannabis industry training program.
“As best we know, this is the first program in the state of Delaware,” said Lisa Peel of Delaware Tech. “And so just like any other program, when there's a need, we respond to it in the workforce by partnering with the employer, designing curriculum that fits the need, and then producing graduates who can go out and work.”
Delaware passed legislation in 2023 to legalize recreational marijuana for adult use and to establish a regulatory framework for cultivators, manufacturers, retailers and testing laboratories. The law also includes provisions aimed at supporting social equity applicants.
The state released proposed regulations in May 2024 and finalized them in September 2024 following two rounds of public comment. The rules outline licensing requirements and set operational standards for businesses entering the new industry.
The launch is now scheduled for Friday, Aug. 1.