SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Three weeks into the federal government shutdown, the Prime Hook National Wildlife Refuge has a closed visitor center and all events canceled, leaving some local visitors disappointed.
Calls to the refuge go unanswered, with a recorded message citing staff furloughs. “Due to a lack of appropriations funding, I’m currently on furlough and will return once appropriations funding has occurred by the Congress and the government returns to normal operations,” the message states.
Local resident Shane Boland said he hopes the refuge can soon return to normal. “It’s unfortunate they can’t do some of these activities because the weather’s been so great,” Boland said. “This is a perfect time — unfortunately.”
Boland also said the trails looked as though they were not being kept up.
Recent guided bird walks, a moonrise walk and other events were canceled, while a Fowler Beach road cleanup was postponed.
The 2025 Prime Hook Nature Photography Contest has also been canceled.
Restrooms at the visitor center were still accessible.
Elsewhere in Sussex County, the Social Security Administration office in Georgetown remains open but some customers call the office short-staffed.
“If I didn’t have an appointment already, months and months and months ago, I really would have been in a lot of trouble,” said Kimberly Baptiste, who visited the office Wednesday.
The Sussex County VA Clinic continues to operate, with one veteran telling CoastTV their health care has not been disrupted.