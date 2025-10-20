MILFORD, Del. - Bayhealth is expanding its services across central and southern Delaware with the launch of The Next Wave. The multi-year initiative means new equipment and facilities.
The not-for-profit health system includes Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus; Bayhealth Hospital, Sussex Campus; freestanding emergency care in Smyrna and Milton; and numerous specialty clinics. With over 5,000 team members and more than 400 inpatient beds, Bayhealth continues to see rising demand, recording over 126,000 emergency visits and 2,249 births in Fiscal Year 2024 alone.
Bayhealth says it plans to upgrade its infrastructure and services significantly by 2029. The projects of The Next Wave aim to meet both the present and future needs of local people while advancing clinical excellence.
At the Sussex Campus, Bayhealth will:
Open a new Medical Office Building in 2027 to streamline outpatient services
Add an interventional suite in 2028 offering radiology, neurology, electrophysiology and a cardiac catheterization lab
Launch a childcare center in 2026 to serve 102 children of healthcare workers
At the Kent Campus, the project includes:
Expanding the central patient tower from four to 10 stories
Adding 64 private inpatient rooms
Enhancing the Emergency Department with a fast-track area, behavioral health suite, and expanded waiting room
Growing the Intensive Care Unit, kitchen and cafeteria
Consolidating Heart and Vascular services by 2026 into a new space with 29 exam rooms and advanced imaging
“The Next Wave is more than construction—it's a promise to sustain Bayhealth as a beacon of hope and healing for generations.” said Bayhealth.
These improvements come with key anniversaries, 100 years at the Kent Campus in 2027 and in Sussex County by 2037.