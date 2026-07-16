DELAWARE - Governor Matt Meyer signed an executive order aimed at enhancing transparency in Delaware's Unclaimed Property Task Force.
Executive Order 26 established conflict of interest standards for executive branch members of the task force. The order requires executive branch representatives to certify they have no financial interests related to Delaware's unclaimed property industry.
The order directs the Department of State to publicly disclose the conflict of interest information and encourages legislative leaders to apply the same standards to their appointments.
“Delaware's unclaimed property laws should be written for the people of Delaware, not for the industry that profits from them,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “The recommendations of this task force should be guided by the public interest, free from conflicts of interest and focused on ensuring our unclaimed property system remains fair, transparent and accountable.”
The Unclaimed Property Task Force was originally created by the General Assembly to study Delaware's unclaimed property system and make recommendations to improve it. The task force is required to submit its findings to the governor by February 1, 2027.
The executive order took effect immediately with the governor's signature.