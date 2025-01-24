Governor Matt Meyer seeks nominees for Delaware's seat on Fisheries Management Council

DELAWARE.- Governor Matt Meyer is looking for candidates to be nominated for the Delaware's obligatory seat on the Mid-Atlantic Fisheries Management Council (MAFMC).
To be considered by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), applicants must be Delaware residents and submit a nomination application detailing their fisheries background, experience, and qualifications TO serve as a council member.
The MAFMC oversees fisheries management in federal waters from New York to North Carolina. Council members are expected to go to six meetings per year which usually last four days each. Travel expenses are covered, and members receive a stipend of $575.60 per meeting day.
Interested applicants must submit their applications by March 3, 2025, to the DNREC Fisheries Section. The nomination application kit is available from NOAA.