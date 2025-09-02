DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer signed nine education bills Tuesday, including one to provide universal free breakfast for students.
House Bill 91, sponsored by Rep. Kim Williams and Sen. Jack Walsh, will offer free breakfast to all students starting in the 2026-2027 school year, regardless of family income.
Other bills focus on school board governance, educator qualifications, and student protections.
House Bill 85 requires that any appointed or elected school board member complete a background check within 15 days, with criminal records reviewed by the State Bureau of Identification. House Bill 97 mandates that employees working directly with students hold a valid state-issued permit or license.
Senate Bill 81 removes a deadline that previously limited which educators could receive additional years of experience credit when calculating pay, ensuring all qualifying staff can receive it. Senate Bill 91 requires schools that receive federal funding to protect students and staff from sex-based discrimination and harassment. Senate Bill 107 adopts the Interstate Compact for School Psychologists, making it easier for qualified psychologists to work across state lines. Senate Bill 165 launches a pilot program adjusting teacher evaluations to consider factors such as student absences or mobility.
Several bills also focus on school board operations. House Bill 64 allows the public to join and comment at meetings remotely, while House Bill 77 requires school board members to undergo training on ethics, meeting rules, and Delaware’s Freedom of Information Act. House Bill 83 permits board members to attend and vote remotely under certain conditions, such as illness, pregnancy, or military service.
“As a former middle-school math teacher, I know firsthand how much it matters that every student feels supported and every educator has the resources they need,” Meyer said. “These bills take meaningful steps toward a stronger and fairer education system for every Delaware family.”
Lawmakers said the measures aim to ensure qualified educators, improve school governance, and give students access to free meals.
“Our children are the future of Delaware,” said Rep. Kim Williams, chair of the House Education Committee. “This year, we made real progress by improving school board governance, making sure only highly qualified educators are in classrooms, and ensuring all students have access to free meals.”