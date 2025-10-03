WILMINGTON, Del. — Gov. Matt Meyer has established the Delaware Task Force on Sustainable Transportation Funding to evaluate long-term solutions for the state’s Transportation Trust Fund.
Meyer created the task force via executive order on Friday.
According to the Governor's Office, the group will work with stakeholders to analyze trends in transportation revenue and spending, review the trust fund’s financial condition, and explore new revenue sources.
“Our roads and bridges connect Delawareans to jobs, schools, healthcare, and each other,” Meyer said. “But we face real challenges—from aging infrastructure to climate resiliency."
Established in 1987, Meyer says the Transportation Trust Fund has been the backbone of infrastructure investment in Delaware, but state leaders say rising costs, aging infrastructure, and climate resiliency challenges threaten its long-term stability.
Secretary of Transportation Shanté Hastings will chair the task force.
“It’s about ensuring safe travel, supporting economic growth, and meeting the mobility needs of every Delawarean,” Hastings said. “This Task Force will bring Delawareans together to think creatively and work with partners across sectors to deliver a transportation system that is equitable, sustainable, and ready for the future.”
The task force will include at least 18 members, including Office of Management and Budget Director Brian Maxwell, Finance Secretary Michael Smith, four members of the General Assembly, and several local union leaders.