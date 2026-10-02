DOVER, Del. - Governor Matt Meyer honored 10 recipients of the Order of the First State on Oct. 2.
Governor Meyer presented the award to eight recipients during a ceremony at Woodburn. Those were Aaron Bass, Yvette Santiago, Steven Yeatman, Richard Garrett, Ivan Thomas, Marihelen “Midge” Barrett, Former Senator Harris McDowell and Former Senator Ernesto “Ernie” López. Two additional recipients, Jane Pierantozzi and Leroy Tice, were unable to attend.
“Delaware is a small state where one person can make a big difference,” said Governor Matt Meyer. “These ten Delawareans have spent their lives opening doors, serving their neighbors and making our state a better place to call home. The Order of the First State is our highest civilian honor because it recognizes something we value deeply in Delaware: building a legacy measured by the lives you touch and the people you lift up around you."
The Order of the First State is Delaware's highest civilian honor, recognizing people whose exceptional service, leadership and achievements have made a profound and lasting impact on the state and its people. The honor is reserved for individuals whose contributions have strengthened Delaware through public service, philanthropy, education, business, the arts or community building.
Dr. Aaron Bass is an educator at Eastside Charter School whose leadership has focused on students, families and communities. Under his leadership, the school responded to the national bus-driver shortage, launched the statewide “Suit Up, Show Up” tradition and helped establish the new Chemours STEM Hub.
Yvette Santiago is being recognized for her longstanding dedication, leadership and positive impact on the community. Throughout her career, she has developed programs, built partnerships and championed initiatives aimed at improving the lives of those she serves.
Steven Yeatman is being recognized for 30 years of service to Delaware’s children and families. He served the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families and also in the United States Army Reserve and Pennsylvania National Guard.
Richard Garrett has dedicated more than 21 years to serving children with special needs and their families. As executive director of Children’s Beach House, Garrett created, sustained and expanded programs for children and families across Delaware.
Ivan Thomas is a storyteller and media leader at DETV. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thomas helped deliver information to Delawareans. His work also includes youth programs and community service.
Marihelen “Midge” Barrett dedicated her career to expanding access to health care for Delaware students. Barett helped establish Delaware’s first school-based health center in 1985 and continued that work through the Delaware School Based Health Alliance.
Former Senator Harris McDowell served 44 years in the Delaware Senate. His work helped establish the Department of Services for Children, Youth and Their Families, expand access to college through the SEED Scholarship and advance clean energy and efficiency in Delaware.
Former State Senator Ernesto “Ernie” López served Delaware’s 6th Senate District for a decade. His public service included work on education, finance, transportation and government affairs.
Jane Pierantozzi is the founder and executive director of Faithful Friends Animal Society. Her leadership expanded veterinary care, adoption and pet food assistance programs and helped Delaware become the nation’s first no-kill state.
Leroy A. Tice, Esq. is an attorney who has spent more than a decade representing individuals facing automobile accidents and medical negligence as the founder of Team Tice. Beyond the courtroom, he tries to make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.