Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Sunshine and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms, some strong early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Low 67F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected.