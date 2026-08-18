DELAWARE - Gov. Matt Meyer signed two bills aimed at making summer camps and childcare more accessible to Delaware families who receive assistance through the state's Purchase of Care program on Monday, Aug. 18.
Senate Bill 278 and Senate Bill 293 address enrollment and licensing barriers that have delayed families' access to summer care and limited the number of camps able to participate in the Purchase of Care program. The state-funded program subsidizes licensed childcare costs for eligible families by allowing parents to pay a reduced rate based on household income and family size, while the state covers the difference.
“Summer camp is not a luxury, it’s reliable childcare that allows parents to work while giving kids a safe place to learn, grow and thrive,” said Meyer. “These bills make that care more accessible and affordable for families across Delaware. By removing barriers to childcare, we’re creating more opportunities for our kids and giving Delaware families the economic security they deserve.”
Senate Bill 278 changes the timing of Purchase of Care authorizations for summer childcare. Before the bill, camps were able to open enrollment before the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services completed Purchase of Care authorizations, meaning families could be potentially left waiting for approval as available spaces filled up.
Under the new law, DHSS can now pre-authorize summer childcare providers any time after Jan. 1, allowing participating camps to accept families using Purchase of Care earlier in the enrollment process. The law also clarifies that family copayments are based on household size and income and whether assistance is for full-day or half-day care.
Senate Bill 293 addresses licensing requirements that have limited summer camp participation in Purchase of Care, particularly in Kent and Sussex counties. It clarifies the definition of a summer camp and streamlines the process for camps seeking exemptions from certain licensing requirements.
Camps that do not meet all current licensing requirements may apply for an exemption if they hold a valid Division of Public Health permit and meet health and safety requirements needed to receive Purchase of Care reimbursements. The changes are intended to expand the number of summer camps serving families receiving childcare assistance without reducing health and safety standards.
Meyer signed the legislation at the Dover YMCA Outdoor Center alongside Sen. Trey Paradee, House Majority Leader Kerri Evelyn Harris, YMCA of Delaware leaders and children attending summer camp.
“As a parent, I know summer camp is way more than just a place for kids to be while we're at work. It's enriching, it's fun, and it's often where some of their best summer memories happen. But it can also be really expensive, and for a lot of families, those costs simply put camp out of reach,” said Harris.
Sen. Trey Paradee was the lead Senate sponsor of both bills. Pardee said the measures will help working families who depend on summer camps for childcare.
“For thousands of Delaware families, summer camp isn’t just about having fun, it’s childcare. At a time when the cost of living is impacting so many families in Delaware, we should be doing everything in our power to ensure that parents are able to go to work knowing their kids are in a safe place,” said Paradee.
Both measures passed the Delaware General Assembly with bipartisan support. The laws take effect immediately. The Delaware Department of Education must implement the updated licensing exemption provisions by Dec. 31.