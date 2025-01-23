DELAWARE- Gov. Matt Meyer has signed an executive order aimed at improving transparency, ethics, and efficiency in Delaware's state government.
The "Good Governance Executive Order" outlines several steps to enhance trust and accountability within state agencies.
Key Provisions:
- Ethics Standards: State employees must act with integrity, report misconduct, and ensure their actions are free from discrimination.
- Transparency: State agencies are directed to share policies, data, and information with the public as permitted by law.
- Performance Reviews: Agencies will work with the governor’s office to improve services and address issues raised in previous audits.
- Ethics Training: A plan for statewide ethics training for state workers is required by April 1, 2025.
- Streamlining Operations: Boards and commissions that overlap in function or have not met in over a year will be reviewed for potential elimination.
Implementation Timeline:
State agencies have 90 days to assess their operations, identify areas for improvement, and report their findings.
According to Gov. Meyer, the initiative is intended to enhance public trust and ensure state government serves its residents effectively.