LEWES, Del. - After years of calling for help with overcrowding, the Cape Henlopen School District — along with every other school district in Sussex County — is one step closer to getting a financial boost from new development.
Senate Bill 176 was signed into law less than 24 hours ago by Delaware Governor Matt Meyer. The legislation allows Sussex County to impose a school impact fee on new development but the county must first enact an ordinance before the fee can be applied.
The bill authorizes a 1.25% fee on building permits, with all proceeds going toward school construction. Projects valued under $30,000 would be exempt.
Christy Wimmer, president of the Cape Henlopen Education Association, emphasized how critical the funding would be.
"Cape Henlopen has lost approximately $63 million in school funding," Wimmer said.
"We've had to go to referendums to get the school funding. We've had two referendums fail in the last couple years.That impact fee will go a long way to helping us to get referendums passed."
Local residents are also weighing in. Jay Dammeyer, of Lewes, said he supports the measure with one condition.
"As long as it gets to the schools. I think it might actually be a good thing to help some of the people with the development in the area help some of the schools around here," Dammeyer said.
But before any funding can be collected, the Sussex County Council must vote to adopt the ordinance. A spokesperson for the county said there is currently no timeline on if or when that will happen.