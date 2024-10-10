Governor Wes Moore announces $1.76 million grant to boost healthcare access on Eastern Shore

MARYLAND- Governor Wes Moore has announced that Maryland will receive a $1.76 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation to test new aviation technology aimed at improving healthcare access in rural areas. This project will specifically benefit communities on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.
Governor Moore emphasized the importance of healthcare equity, saying, "This funding will enhance our ability to support rural areas and demonstrate how advanced technology can help meet healthcare needs."
The project will use drones to deliver medical supplies between Crisfield and Smith Island, where transportation is currently limited to boat services. The initiative is expected to improve access to medical services for residents and reduce the travel burden on healthcare staff.
The Maryland Department of Planning will oversee the project, with the University of Maryland leading technical operations. Other partners include the University of Maryland Eastern Shore and a commercial drone provider, which will manage flight operations. Local healthcare providers will also assist with medical delivery coordination.
Work has already begun on the project, including community outreach and drone procurement.