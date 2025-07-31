Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.
During her time at Penn State, Grace was actively involved with the Centre County Report and Penn State Network News, where she produced newscasts and anchored a variety of segments including weather, entertainment, and hard news.
Grace is from Bucks County, Pennsylvania. She loves sharing the stories of people in the community, giving back through volunteer work, and spending time with animals.
When she’s not in the newsroom, you’ll likely find her going out with friends, lying on the beach or enjoying coffee and donuts with her grandfather - her favorite tradition.
To share a story idea with her, email her at geckerle@wrde.com.