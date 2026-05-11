Grass Roots Rescue

Grass Roots Rescue says it urgently needs foster homes as 33 dogs rescued from a West Virginia hoarding case are set to arrive in Delaware this week. (Grass Roots Rescue)

DELAWARE — Grass Roots Rescue says it is urgently seeking foster homes after 11 more dogs were removed from an alleged hoarding situation in Coal City, West Virginia, bringing the total number of dogs removed from the property to 53 in the past week.

In a social media update posted Monday, the Delaware-based rescue organization said Animal Control returned to the property and removed the additional dogs following public pressure and support from the community.

According to the rescue, five dogs were temporarily allowed to remain with the owners under strict conditions requiring immediate veterinary care within a designated timeframe. Grass Roots Rescue said those dogs could also be seized if the owners fail to comply.

The organization said 33 dogs from the case are expected to arrive in its care Wednesday evening, including 13 adult dogs, 14 puppies and a mother dog with five 3-week-old puppies.

Grass Roots Rescue

Grass Roots Rescue says it urgently needs foster homes as 33 dogs rescued from a West Virginia hoarding case are set to arrive in Delaware this week. (Grass Roots Rescue)

Grass Roots Rescue said many of the dogs still do not have foster placements lined up.

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The rescue group said the animals were living in overcrowded and unsanitary conditions without proper medical care.

Grass Roots Rescue previously reported that dogs removed from the property were suffering from health problems including skin conditions, flea infestations and untreated medical issues.

The organization is asking for foster volunteers in Delaware and the Salisbury and Berlin, Maryland, areas. Foster families must be willing to quarantine animals from household pets for about two weeks, communicate regularly with the rescue and attend at least one monthly event or coordinate with the organization.

Grass Roots Rescue said it will provide supplies, veterinary care and rescue support for foster families.

The organization is also accepting donations of supplies and monetary support to help care for the animals.

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Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays. While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

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