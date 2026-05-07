DELAWARE - Grass Roots Rescue is urgently seeking foster homes and donations after dozens of dogs were removed from what the organization described as "prolonged suffering" tied to an ongoing hoarding case.
According to a social media post from the rescue group, 37 dogs were removed May 5 from a property in Coal City, West Virginia. They are being held with a rescue partner until the dogs are transported to Delaware and other receiving rescues. The organization said the latest rescue effort brings the total number of dogs removed from the property since last fall to 69.
Grass Roots Rescue said an estimated 15 to 20 dogs remain and are waiting for space to become available at the Animal Control holding area before they can also be removed.
The dogs already rescued are suffering from a range of health issues, including painful skin conditions, flea infestations and untreated medical problems, according to the organization.
Grass Roots Rescue said it has committed to taking in several dogs from the case, including a mother dog with five puppies estimated to be 2 to 3 weeks old, an adult tan and white dog, another mother dog with weaning puppies and about 13 puppies between 5 and 8 weeks old.
The rescue group is looking for foster families in Delaware and the Salisbury and Berlin areas of Maryland. Foster volunteers must be willing to quarantine animals from household pets for about two weeks and provide updates through the organization’s Facebook group.
The organization said it will provide supplies, veterinary care and support for foster families willing to take in the puppies.
Grass Roots Rescue is also accepting monetary donations to help cover veterinary treatment and supplies for the animals. People interested in fostering can apply through the organization’s website.