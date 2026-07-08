GEORGETOWN, Del. - Drivers will encounter a weeklong road closure on Gravel Hill Road beginning July 17 as Delmarva Central Railroad crews resurface and perform maintenance at the railroad crossing.
The work will begin at 7 a.m. Friday, July 17, at the railroad crossing on Gravel Hill Road between Route 9 and Bennum Switch Road.
The project will require a full closure of Gravel Hill Road at the crossing. The closure will remain in place 24 hours a day while the work is underway.
Detours
Northbound traffic will be detoured from Gravel Hill Road to Zoar Road, Hollyville Road, Harbeson Road and Lewes Georgetown Highway before returning to Gravel Hill Road.
Southbound traffic will be detoured from Gravel Hill Road to Lewes Georgetown Highway, Harbeson Road, Hollyville Road and Zoar Road before returning to Gravel Hill Road.
Message boards will be placed in advance of the closure to alert drivers. DelDOT expects the work to be completed and the road reopened by 10 p.m. Friday, July 24, weather permitting.